Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Update

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,700 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 291,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $2.56 on Friday. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Crane purchased 39,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $74,999.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $27,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,230,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,999. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Axcella Health by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.04.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

