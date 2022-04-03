AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Update

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 913,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

