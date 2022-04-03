B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

