Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Bancorp stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 1,912.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 177,532 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 31.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 20,758 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $249,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

