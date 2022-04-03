Barclays Lowers DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $134.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.25% from the company’s current price.

DKS has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $101.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $78.17 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $2,643,617.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,051 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,681. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,447,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.