Barclays Reiterates “GBX 240” Price Target for BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of BT.A stock opened at GBX 183.80 ($2.41) on Friday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 134.85 ($1.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 206.70 ($2.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 186.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.23. The company has a market capitalization of £18.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

