Barclays Trims Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Target Price to $84.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.30.

Shares of FBHS opened at $74.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.38. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

