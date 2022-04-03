Barratt Developments plc (BTDPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2569 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BTDPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.28) to GBX 832 ($10.90) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.40) to GBX 710 ($9.30) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 780 ($10.22) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.25.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.