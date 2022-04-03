Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $36.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

