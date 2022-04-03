Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $355,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $239.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.15 and its 200-day moving average is $242.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $216.62 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.