Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New $249,000 Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $121.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

