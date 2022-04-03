Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases Shares of 945 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 104.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,471 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,317,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after purchasing an additional 739,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $191.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

