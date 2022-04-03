Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 371 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $778,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BST opened at $43.76 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $61.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

