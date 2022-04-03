Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $277,000 Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

EXI opened at $115.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.10. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $107.09 and a 1 year high of $125.74.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

