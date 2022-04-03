Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.04.

AMAT opened at $127.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.39 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

