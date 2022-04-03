Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($123.08) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.44 ($114.77).

ETR:BMW opened at €79.00 ($86.81) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($110.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €87.42.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

