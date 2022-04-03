Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.80). Beam Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.29) to ($3.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.73) to ($3.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEAM. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.95. The company had a trading volume of 997,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,118. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.32. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $138.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

