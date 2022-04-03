Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $126.33 Average PT from Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,764,000 after acquiring an additional 542,819 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $59.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.04. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

