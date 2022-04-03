Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $137.00 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.10 and a 200-day moving average of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

