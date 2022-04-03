Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Shares Gap Down to $266.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $266.00, but opened at $260.55. Becton, Dickinson and shares last traded at $258.88, with a volume of 12,047 shares changing hands.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.76. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after buying an additional 216,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

