Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF)

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,430.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of GROUF stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99. Grafton Group has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $18.30.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

