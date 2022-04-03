Bessemer Group Inc. Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $112.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.