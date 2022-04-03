Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.93.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $90.38 on Thursday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,124 shares of company stock worth $3,584,754 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.