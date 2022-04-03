Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Better Choice from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
NASDAQ BTTR opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. Better Choice has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of -0.73.
About Better Choice (Get Rating)
Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names.
Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.