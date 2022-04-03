Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Equities analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

