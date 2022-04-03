BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BSGM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 148,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,792. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.65. BioSig Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 37.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioSig Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.