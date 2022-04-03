Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) and Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) and Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Yamaha Motor and Bird Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamaha Motor 1 1 0 0 1.50 Bird Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bird Global has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.96%. Given Bird Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bird Global is more favorable than Yamaha Motor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Bird Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yamaha Motor and Bird Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamaha Motor 8.63% 16.95% 8.07% Bird Global N/A N/A -49.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yamaha Motor and Bird Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamaha Motor $16.52 billion 0.48 $1.42 billion $4.08 5.54 Bird Global $205.14 million 3.22 -$196.33 million N/A N/A

Yamaha Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Bird Global.

Summary

Yamaha Motor beats Bird Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamaha Motor (Get Rating)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles. The Marine Products segment sells outboard motors, water vehicles, boats, and pools. The Robotics segment includes surface mounters, industrial robots, and industrial unmanned helicopters. The Financial Services segment covers the sales and lease of the company’s products. The Others segment includes golf cars, generators, multi-purpose engines, snow throwers, automobile engines, and electrically powered wheelchairs. The company was founded by Genichi Kawakami in July 1955 and is headquartered in Iwata, Japan.

About Bird Global (Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

