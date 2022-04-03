Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $176,680.75

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $176,680.75 and approximately $1,845.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012683 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.31 or 0.00241364 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000096 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

