BitcoinPoS (BPS) Market Cap Hits $404,899.05

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0760 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $404,899.05 and approximately $81.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 51.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,537,674 coins and its circulating supply is 5,326,220 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

