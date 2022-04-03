BitTube (TUBE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,369.00

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $312,498.37 and approximately $6,369.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 57.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.01 or 0.00467660 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 339,844,489 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.