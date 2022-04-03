BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.50. The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.15. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock. BlackBerry shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 264,479 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BB. Scotiabank decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 79,583.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

