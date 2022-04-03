BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Trading Down 9.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) dropped 9.1% during trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.50 to C$8.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. BlackBerry traded as low as C$8.37 and last traded at C$8.43. Approximately 314,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,723,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.27.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

