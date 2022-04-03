BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Thomas Unterman Sells 500 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00.
Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $73.91 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $100.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.
Several research firms have weighed in on BL. JMP Securities cut their price objective on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.11.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $47,343,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in BlackLine by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 99,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,664,000 after buying an additional 141,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.
BlackLine Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
