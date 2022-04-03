BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Thomas Unterman Sells 500 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $73.91 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $100.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BL. JMP Securities cut their price objective on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $47,343,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in BlackLine by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 99,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,664,000 after buying an additional 141,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

