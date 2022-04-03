Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BDR opened at $0.59 on Friday. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

