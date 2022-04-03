BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BXC. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.25.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $697.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $96.63.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $972.95 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter worth about $8,382,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 519.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 76,538 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth about $5,709,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth about $5,519,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth about $4,287,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlueLinx (Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.