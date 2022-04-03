BOOM 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $73,293.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (BOOM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $73,293.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00038202 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00108860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,008,144 coins and its circulating supply is 777,977,411 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

