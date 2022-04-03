BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 667.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,150 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 63.3% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,084,000 after buying an additional 1,373,293 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 28.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,462,000 after buying an additional 1,122,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 153.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,515,000 after buying an additional 973,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,522,000 after acquiring an additional 953,823 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

