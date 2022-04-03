BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.81. Approximately 20,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,043,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

BBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

