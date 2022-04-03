Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $465.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.74. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $218,132. Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.