British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $42.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.