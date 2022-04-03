Brokerages Anticipate Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $71.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.19. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $153,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

