Brokerages Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) will post sales of $193.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $193.10 million to $193.30 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $132.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $812.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810.10 million to $815.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $861.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $71.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,667,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,222,000 after purchasing an additional 110,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

