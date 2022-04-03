Brokerages Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.64. Banc of California reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.06). Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Banc of California’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banc of California by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Banc of California by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $19.42 on Thursday. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Banc of California (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.