Brokerages Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Casa Systems reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CASA shares. Macquarie began coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 159.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 93,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,571. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $380.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.05 and a beta of 1.13. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $10.57.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

