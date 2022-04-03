Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.32 billion and the highest is $4.41 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $17.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.
DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of DISH Network stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 722,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $48,571,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 438,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DISH Network (Get Rating)
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DISH Network (DISH)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.