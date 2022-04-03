Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.16). Duluth reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duluth in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 173,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Duluth has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Duluth by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

