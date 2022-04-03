Brokerages Anticipate Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.10). Inspired Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.98. 195,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,097. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $280.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

