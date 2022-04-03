Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNCGet Rating) will report $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Lincoln National reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year earnings of $10.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $11.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $13.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $128,625,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 862,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,865. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

