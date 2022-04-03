Brokerages Anticipate Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.01 Million

Analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) will report sales of $204.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.36 million and the lowest is $199.80 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year sales of $804.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $809.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $859.37 million, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $866.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $80,984,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $46,501,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $26,522,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $18,081,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $17,438,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 618,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.06. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

