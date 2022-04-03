Brokerages Anticipate Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.01 Million

Analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) will report sales of $204.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.36 million and the lowest is $199.80 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year sales of $804.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $809.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $859.37 million, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $866.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sovos Brands.
Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $80,984,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $46,501,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $26,522,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $18,081,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $17,438,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Sovos Brands stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 618,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.06. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
