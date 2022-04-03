Brokerages Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.40. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,314,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

